Burnley are flying at the top of the Championship, now on a run of four straight wins.

The Clarets saw off Rotherham United during the week to extend their lead at the top to five points, and this weekend, they face third place Sheffield United in a mouth-watering top of the table clash.

If Burnley can secure all three points in that one, they will be in a superb position with the World Cup break approaching, but in the meantime, we have taken a look at the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Burnley and their Championship rivals.

Beyer blow

Burnley may not have a purchase option in the loan of Jordan Beyer. Borussia Monchengladbach have ‘not confirmed’ that the Clarets have the option to keep the loan star, and it’s claimed Beyer could well return to Germany in the summer when his loan deal expires. (RP Online via SportWitness)

Boro’s Akpom talks

Middlesbrough are in talks with Chuba Akpom over a new contract ahead of his current deal expiring in the summer. Boro boss Michael Carrick has said: “We’ve talked already, it’s only natural, you need to have a plan. It’s very early but you get a quick feeling. That’s up to me and the club to plan for, the more people play well, the easier it is.” (The Northern Echo)

Sanson to Sunderland?

Sunderland are said to be interested in Aston Villa star Morgan Sanson. Sanson has featured sparingly for Villa over the last year or so, and he appears unlikely to manage a resurgence under Unai Emery. The Black Cats are said to be interested, but a loan deal seems more likely. (Football Fan Cast)

Hull eye League Two side