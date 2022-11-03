Burnley fans in dreamland as Clarets come back from the dead to beat Rotherham United at Turf Moor

Vincent Kompany’s side trailed 2-1 to 10-man Rotherham United when the clock struck the 90-minute mark, but his side’s “never say die” attitude pulled them through once more.

After beating Reading with the last kick of the game, with Anass Zaroury scoring the winner against the Royals, it was the turn of the Millers to feel the wrath of the hosts’ grandstand finish.

Jay Rodriguez had cancelled out summer transfer target Ben Wiles’ third minute opener only for substitute Chiedozie Ogbene to restore the visitors’ lead after the break.

Cohen Bramall was then dismissed for a second bookable offence in the 75th minute, after going in late on Connor Roberts, and it all started to unravel for the away side from this point onwards.

Manuel Benson once again made a telling impact from the bench, netting a sumptuous equaliser, before having a hand in the Clarets’ third goal, which came in the 10th minute of stoppage time.

The former Royal Antwerp winger danced his way into the box to tee up Josh Brownhill and, after the midfielder’s effort was repelled by Viktor Johansson, substitute Halil Dervisoglu converted the rebound to open his account for the club.

Were you pictured at Turf Moor in what turned out to be quite a memorable evening?

