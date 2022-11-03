The Clarets drew five points clear of rivals Blackburn Rovers, and six ahead of weekend opponents Sheffield United, following a far-from-routine win at home to Rotherham United.

Injury-time goals from man of the moment Manuel Benson and Brentford striker Halil Dervisoglu, with his first goal for the club, sank the Millers and extended their unbeaten league run to an impressive 16 games.

Kompany embraced Nathan Tella and Johann Berg Gudmundsson when the hosts bagged their winner in the 100th minute, and continued to enjoy the moment as he celebrated with the fans as he walked towards the tunnel, but the Manchester City legend doesn't want the euphoria from one game to become a distraction for the next.

Addressing the importance of keeping a lid on emotion when the focus switched, the 36-year-old said: "We have to make sure we stay calm and with it make sure we keep that feeling going without necessarily getting carried away. Our idea was always to improve over time and that has still got to be the idea.

"If we don't get over the finish line straight away we've still got to stay on track. I'm very cautious, I want the team to stay humble, I don't want the team to think anything other than they're improving."

With joyous celebrations taking place in the dressing room in the immediate aftermath, and a game against the in-form Blades just around the corner, the former Belgium international continued: "I think players have to live on momentum, which is completely fine. If we're all still a little bit high in emotion, this team can still improve and that's the exciting thing for me as a coach. Then I'll start counting the points when we get nearer.

