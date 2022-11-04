"We don't bow down to anyone," warns Burnley-born Sheffield United star Oliver Norwood

The 31-year-old midfielder, who used to sit in the lower tier of the James Hargreaves Stand, could see Turf Moor from his bedroom window in his old family home.

The former Northern Ireland international went to school in the town, played for Fulledge Colts as a youngster, and was celebrating among the thousands at Wembley when Wade Elliott's strike in the play-off final secured Premier League football for the Clarets at the expense of tomorrow's opponents Sheffield United.

Norwood, who scored against his hometown team for Huddersfield during the 2013/14 campaign, says his circle of friends have kept him updated on the club's rise to the top of the Championship under Vincent Kompany.

Burnley's English striker Jay Rodriguez (R) is pressured by Sheffield United's English-born Northern Irish midfielder Oliver Norwood (L) during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Sheffield United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on July 5, 2020.

The ex-Manchester United Academy star said: "I didn't watch too many games as a youngster. I went into the academy at Man United at six years old and had weekends taken away from me, but in my spare time I went to watch Burnley. I had a season ticket for a couple of years but my own career meant I didn't get many chances to go and see them.

"I've watched a few games this year and all my friends are huge Burnley fans and letting me know how well they're doing this season.

"They're buzzing. They've been used to a certain style of football under the old manager [Sean Dyche] and for them it's exciting. The manager has gone in there and brought in players and there's a real sense of excitement and they feel they can achieve good things."

The PFA Team of the Year entrant for the 2018/19 term, who has won promotion to the top flight with Brighton, Fulham and the Blades, believes Burnley could well go straight back up this season.

But he's warned that United won't make life easy for them at Bramall Lane. Asked by The Star if he believes that any club that finishes above the Clarets will secure Premier League football, Norwood admitted: "I'd agree with that. If you finish above Burnley you'll have a good opportunity of going up.