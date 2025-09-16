One Burnley star was picked out for special praise in the aftermath of Sunday's narrow home defeat against Premier League champions Liverpool.

A hardworking team performance almost secured an unexpected reward for Burnley as the Clarets fell to an agonisingly late defeat against reigning Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday.

Despite being faced with a Reds side that romped to last season’s title and are widely expected to produce a similar performance this season, Scott Parker’s side produced a dogged, disciplined and determined display to keep Arne Slot’s men at bay for the vast majority of their Turf Moor clash. In goal, former Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was a solid presence and the never-say-die spirit of the ten men in front of him ensured the visitors looked to be heading towards dropping two points in the early stages of their title race.

There was to be late heartache for Burnley as a Hannibal handball in second-half injury-time allowed Reds star Mo Salah to step up and finally beat Dubravka from the penalty spot to snatch all three points for his side on a day when the Clarets received widespread praise for their performance. Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards singled out defender Maxime Esteve for special recognition after being impressed with the French centre-back’s performance against the champions and he revealed he is expecting more of the same from the Clarets star in the future.

The former Manchester City and England defender told The Rest is Football podcast: “I thought Esteve was outstanding, he’s really comfortable on the ball, a left-footer, wins his aerial duals. It’s always a question can you do it in the Premier League and he just looks like a Rolls Royce at the back. Obviously it’s easier when your team are in that low block and you’re getting a lot of help but if you look at his awareness of where he is, his positioning as well, he’s only 23, he’s got a big future.”

Mohamed Salah scores the only goal of the game from the penalty spot. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Esteve’s display in the heart of the Burnley defence typified the spirit shown by his team-mates as they continued to show the defensive discipline that laid solid foundations for their push for promotion last season can translate into life in the Premier League. Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer also gave praise as he assessed just how difficult Scott Parker’s side were to break down as they came close to landing a more than credible point against the champions.

The former England captain explained: “I think anyone, everyone knows when you look at their record last year, you look at Burnley already this year, particularly at home, they are going to be tough. Liverpool didn’t play well and were maybe slightly fortunate to get the three points but it is really tough when you’ve got that many men behind the ball, camped in and around the 18-yard box to break them down but everyone knows it’s going to be tough against Burnley at their place this year.”

