Burnley FC: PNE boss reveals when a verdict can be expected in Milutin Osmajic case

The start of November is when Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom expects a verdict to be handed down in the case of Milutin Osmajic.

The Montenegro international is accused of racially abusing Burnley midfielder Hannibal during the goalless draw between the two sides at Deepdale in February.

Speaking on social media after the game, Hannibal said “he will not be silent” and promised to “always call out racism” whenever he heard it. Osmajic, meanwhile, “strongly refutes” the claims.

On March 17, Osmajic was formally charged with breaching FA Rule E3. It’s alleged that the forward acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards an opposing player contrary to FA Rule E3.1. It’s further alleged that this constitutes an “aggravated breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it includes a reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race.

An FA hearing was finally held last month, over seven months on from when the incident took place – but a verdict has yet to be delivered.

PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom, speaking earlier today [Thursday], suggested a decision will come soon, but not imminently.

Osmajic is accused of racially abusing Hannibal during the league game back in February (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

“The process has been played out now,” he said.

"But then when you've got QCs and people like that involved in it, everyone's got to be there on the same day. All of a sudden, everyone's diary's got to be free at the same time and that's sort of where we're at, at the minute.

“I think we're looking at now it's going to be the beginning of next month. We just want to make sure it comes to a conclusion. There'll still be, I presume, dialogue between all parties until that point but that's the date when we're looking to get the outcome of it.”