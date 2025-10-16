Scott Parker must send Burnley fans message in 'big' Leeds United game - pundit

Burnley’s game against Leeds United isn’t “must win”, but there’s no underestimating its importance.

That’s according to Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith, who believes Scott Parker needs to oversee a positive result to give the Clarets fans some hope.

So far this season, Leeds and Sunderland have performed well, sitting 15th and 9th respectively, while Burnley sit inside the bottom three after losing five of their seven games following a gruelling start to the season.

A home clash against Leeds on Saturday provides the Clarets with a priceless opportunity to add some more points to the board.

“It’s probably too early to be a ‘must-win’, but it’s a big game for Burnley,” Smith told BestBettingSites.co.uk.

"I remember before they played Sunderland at home and we said: ‘well, if they lose that against one of the fellow promoted clubs, that sends out a really negative message’. So to beat one of the other promoted clubs would be a big one for them.

Burnley and Leeds were both promoted automatically from the Championship last season (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“The other two promoted teams are looking better than them at the moment, aren’t they? They’re giving their fans more hope than Scott Parker can at Burnley at the moment, so it’s a big one.

“It’s a big one for the fans as much as anything to show that they can pick up points and they can be as good as Sunderland and Leeds, the other promoted teams.”

