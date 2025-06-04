Burnley fans to benefit from £30 Premier League away day ticket cap as vote passes unanimously
Top flight chiefs have confirmed that, for the 10th straight season, the Premier League will continue to enforce the cap.
It comes after the 20 clubs unanimously agreed to once again stick to the pricing policy that the Premier League credits for a significant increase in away attendance.
A statement from the Premier League said: “Premier League clubs today unanimously agreed to extend the current £30 cap on away ticket prices.
"This will be the tenth season the £30 cap has been in place. Since its introduction in 2016, attendance at away games has increased from 82 per cent to 91 per cent.
"The Premier League and clubs recognise the additional costs associated with fans following their team during the season and the incredible atmospheres they create at matches.
"A Fan Engagement Standard was launched in 2023 to reinforce Premier League clubs' commitment to ensuring long-term meaningful engagement with supporters.”
The Fan Engagement Standard brought an agreement from the top flight clubs to further their work towards engagement.
A statement from the league’s chief executive Richard Masters added: “In committing to the Standard, Premier League clubs have agreed to take their fan engagement work even further.
"It provides a framework to support clubs in developing their existing work and introduces a number of core commitments, including the introduction of fan advisory boards and the requirement for each club to nominate a board-level official responsible for fan engagement.”