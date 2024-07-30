Burnley fans face inconvenience as TEN games are picked for Sky Sports coverage - including Thursday and Sunday games

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Supporters face being inconvenienced after a host of Burnley games were selected for live coverage as part of Sky Sports’ new TV deal for the EFL.

The EFL and Sky Sports have now announced all of the fixtures to be broadcast from October up until the FA Cup third round, the weekend of January 11/12.

As part of the picks, the Clarets will be shown on Sky at least 10 times between the start of the season and the beginning of January.

It comes after games against Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United during the early part of the season were already announced for Sky.

Among the new batch of games to be moved is the trip to West Brom, which was initially due to be held on Tuesday, November 5. But that game will now kick off at 8pm on Thursday, November 7.

The trip to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City will now take place at 12.30pm on Saturday, November 23, while Scott Parker’s men will also face lengthy trips to Millwall and Norwich City on Sunday’s.

Supporters also face a trip to Riverside to face Middlesbrough just four days after Christmas for an 8pm kick-off on Sunday, December 29.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: David Datro Fofana of Burnley celebrates with the fans after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brentford FC at Turf Moor on March 16, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Burnley’s Lancashire derby against Preston North End at Turf Moor will kick-off at 12.30pm on Saturday, October 5.

The short trip to Ewood Park to face fierce rivals Blackburn, meanwhile, will also be shown on Sky at 12.30pm on Saturday, January 4.

The games against Hull City and Swansea City haven’t been picked for TV but have still been moved as a result of adjacent selections.

It means the Clarets will face Hull away on Wednesday, October 23, rather than the day before, while Swansea’s visit to Turf Moor will take place on Sunday, November 10, rather than the Saturday.

The following Clarets fixtures have been selected for broadcast:

Saturday, October 5 - Preston North End (H) 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports Football

Sunday, November 3 - Millwall (A) 3pm, live on Sky Sports Football

Thursday, November 7 - West Bromwich Albion (A) 8pm, live on Sky Sports Football

Saturday, November 23 - Bristol City (A) 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports+

Friday, December 6 - Middlesbrough (H) 8pm, live on Sky Sports Football

Sunday, December 15 - Norwich City (A) 3pm, live on Sky Sports Football

Sunday, December 29 - Middlesbrough (A) 8pm, live on Sky Sports Football