How Burnley got on against La Liga side Leganes in their final behind-closed-doors friendly
Scott Parker’s side welcomed the newly-promoted Spanish outfit to Gawthorpe for their penultimate game of pre-season.
According to Burnley’s match report, the best chances for both sides came during the first-half when Josh Cullen rattled the crossbar for the Clarets after Leganes’ Dani Rabi had also hit the woodwork.
Josh Brownhill and Wilson Odobert also came close as Burnley named a strong side.
The Clarets now jet off to Spain on Monday for a week-long training camp, which ends with their final friendly of the summer against Cadiz next Sunday.
The fixture will take place at the 2,900-capacity Antonio Barbadillo Stadium in Arcos de la Frontera, which is about a 40-minute drive from the city of Cadiz.
Kick-off is at 6.30pm on Sunday, August 4.
The game will serve as Burnley’s final friendly before their 2024/25 Championship campaign gets underway with a trip to Luton Town on Monday, August 12.
It will also be their only friendly open to the public, with all of their other games being played behind closed doors.
Parker’s side have already faced Barnsley, Celtic, Hearts and Newcastle United at their Gawthorpe training ground.
No details have been released on the results of Burnley’s other previous friendlies. Hearts boss Steven Naismith, however, revealed his side faced Burnley in two separate matches, each lasting 75 minutes. One game finished 1-0 to the Clarets thanks to a free-kick, while the other game ended goalless.
It’s understood Parker’s men also beat Newcastle 3-2.
