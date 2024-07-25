Date, kick-off time and location: Details confirmed for Burnley's pre-season friendly against Cadiz

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley have released details for supporters wishing to attend the club’s pre-season friendly against Cadiz.

The fixture will take place at the 2,900-capacity Antonio Barbadillo Stadium in Arcos de la Frontera, which is about a 40-minute drive from the city of Cadiz.

Kick-off is at 6.30pm on Sunday, August 4.

Tickets will go on sale at the stadium on the day and will be available to purchase two hours ahead of kick-off.

Jerez Airport is the closest airport to the stadium – it’s located about 38km away, taking just shy of 30 minutes to drive.

The game will serve as Burnley’s final friendly before their 2024/25 Championship campaign gets underway with a trip to Luton Town on Monday, August 12.

It will also be their only friendly open to the public, with all of their other games being played behind closed doors.

Scott Parker's side finish their pre-season preparations with a trip to Spain.

Scott Parker’s side have already faced Barnsley, Celtic, Hearts and Newcastle United at their Gawthorpe training ground. A further game is due to take place against Spanish outfit Leganes.

No details have been released on the results of Burnley’s previous friendlies. Hearts boss Steven Naismith, however, revealed his side faced Burnley in two separate matches, each lasting 75 minutes. One game finished 1-0 to the Clarets thanks to a free-kick, while the other game ended goalless.

It’s understood Parker’s men also beat Newcastle 3-2.