Burnley unveil new black away kit which pays tribute to town's 'rich mining history'
According to the Clarets, the new change strip pays tribute to the town’s “rich mining history”.
The Castore-produced jersey is already on sale online but will also be available to purchase in-store from 9am on Friday, July 26.
“A tribute to Burnley’s rich mining history, this season’s kit celebrates a town rooted in hard work, grit and determination, fusing heritage with modernity,” the Clarets said.
“The colour palette takes influence from the atmosphere when mining for coal in the darkest of places. Combined with a bright bold pink, the intricate design is inspired by the industrial structures of the coalfield.
“Crafted with technical excellence, the away kit features mesh panelling that ensures optimal breathability and freedom of movement - keeping you focused, whether you’re in the stands or on the pitch.”
The club’s new sponsor, betting firm 96.com, adorns the front of the shirt.
The club have, however, stated supporters have the option to purchase a shirt without the sponsor on it should they wish.
“In a new development for this season, we are pleased to confirm that supporters will also be able to purchase unsponsored home shirts for the 2024/25 season,” the Clarets added.
The kit is priced at £60 for adults, while the shorts and socks cost £28 and £15 respectively.
A junior shirt costs £50, while the shorts and socks are priced at £24 and £13 respectively.
A kit for an infant and baby costs £50 and includes the shirt, shorts and socks.
