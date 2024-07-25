Burnley unveil new black away kit which pays tribute to town's 'rich mining history'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burnley have unveiled their new black away kit for the 2024/25 Championship season.

According to the Clarets, the new change strip pays tribute to the town’s “rich mining history”.

The Castore-produced jersey is already on sale online but will also be available to purchase in-store from 9am on Friday, July 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A tribute to Burnley’s rich mining history, this season’s kit celebrates a town rooted in hard work, grit and determination, fusing heritage with modernity,” the Clarets said.

“The colour palette takes influence from the atmosphere when mining for coal in the darkest of places. Combined with a bright bold pink, the intricate design is inspired by the industrial structures of the coalfield.

“Crafted with technical excellence, the away kit features mesh panelling that ensures optimal breathability and freedom of movement - keeping you focused, whether you’re in the stands or on the pitch.”

The club’s new sponsor, betting firm 96.com, adorns the front of the shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vitinho models the new black away kit. Picture: Burnley FC

The club have, however, stated supporters have the option to purchase a shirt without the sponsor on it should they wish.

“In a new development for this season, we are pleased to confirm that supporters will also be able to purchase unsponsored home shirts for the 2024/25 season,” the Clarets added.

The kit is priced at £60 for adults, while the shorts and socks cost £28 and £15 respectively.

A junior shirt costs £50, while the shorts and socks are priced at £24 and £13 respectively.