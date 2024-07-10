Burnley unveil new Longside Stand-inspired home kit for 2024/25 Championship campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley have unveiled their home kit for the 2024/25 Championship season.

The shirt is the first to be produced by the club’s new kit supplier Castore, who have agreed to supply the club’s training and playing kits for the men’s, women’s and academy teams.

The Manchester-based firm already work with a number of top clubs, including Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Wolves and Rangers, as well as the English cricket team.

According to the club, the traditional claret and blue shirt pays “homage” to Turf Moor’s Longside Stand.

“With an exciting Championship campaign on the horizon, we are proud to announce that this season’s home kit pays homage to and celebrates the rich history of Turf Moor’s iconic Longside Stand,” the Clarets said in a statement.

“Panels within the design of the shirt include ‘Longside’ in an abstract typographical print, as can be found on the wall at Turf Moor, to celebrate a stand that has been a fortress of passion for thousands of Burnley fans over the years.

“Crafted with technical excellence, the home kit features mesh panels that ensure enhanced breathability for optimal performance whether you’re on the pitch or in the stands.”

Han-Noah Massengo, Maxime Esteve, Josh Brownhill and Luca Koleosho model the new kit. Picture: Burnley FC

The shirt includes a monochrome all-claret crest for the first time, rather than the traditional light blue-coloured background.

It’s priced at £60 for adults, up from £55 last season, and £50 for juniors, up from £45.

The club’s new sponsor, betting firm 96.com, adorns the front of the shirt. The club have, however, stated supporters have the option to purchase a shirt without the sponsor on it should they wish.

“In a new development for this season, we are pleased to confirm that supporters will also be able to purchase unsponsored home shirts for the 2024/25 season,” the Clarets added.

“The shirts will be available in adult sizes, while all 2024/25 junior shirts are branded with our sponsor YouTube sensation Dude Perfect.”

The kit goes on sale online at 10am on Thursday, July 11 and in store from 9am on Saturday, July 13.