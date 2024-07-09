'Excited to be back': Burnley's Luca Koleosho opens up on return to training after long-term injury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luca Koleosho is back in training with Burnley following his recovery from long-term injury.

The 19-year-old missed the second half of last season after suffering a serious knee injury during the defeat to Wolves in December.

A seven-month rehabilitation period followed for the winger, which also included a stint at a medical facility in Miami.

But now pre-season is back underway ahead of the 2024/25 Championship campaign, the winger is back on the grass.

“I’m back with the whole team, so I do all the sessions and everything,” he told Burnley’s official website.

“But because I’ve just come back, whilst I’m able to do the full sessions, they’re also controlling me to build me up.

“But I’m with the team, I’m part of all the training and I hope to be able to play in the games and everything like that, so it’s been good.”

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Nelson Semedo of Wolverhampton Wanderers passes the ball whilst under pressure from Luca Koleosho of Burnley during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley FC at Molineux on December 05, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England.

Having spent so long on the sidelines, the youngster is keen to make up for lost time.

“I’m excited to be back because I haven’t played since December and now it’s July,” Koleosho added.

“I had to work through the whole process, so now that I’m able to be back on the field with my teammates, with a new season, it’s really exciting. I’m excited to start playing again.”

There’s been plenty of change at Gawthorpe since Koleosho last took to the pitch, with Vincent Kompany moving on, several players also departing and some newcomers coming the opposite way.

“With new people coming in, people moving around, I think the vibe has still been really good and positive,” Koleosho said.

“Anybody that’s new has integrated well, and we also have some of the loan players coming back, so we’re just cracking jokes at the table and on the field. It’s been really nice to be a part of.

“Everybody is just enjoying all these moments, especially because it’s pre-season. It’s long so we need characters like that to keep everybody’s morale up.”