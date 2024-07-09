Craig Bellamy reveals he couldn't 'turn down' Wales job as Burnley departure is confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Craig Bellamy has left his role as Burnley’s assistant to take his “dream” job as the new manager of Wales.

Reports emerged on Monday evening that the 44-year-old was close to taking over his national side.

The Clarets have now confirmed Bellamy’s departure in a statement, where the Welshman admits it was difficult to walk away.

“From the first moment I walked into the training ground at Burnley, I knew it was the right club for me and I have loved every moment since,” Bellamy said.

"The relationships I have with Alan [Pace], JJ [Watt] and all the people at the club, in every department, made my time at Burnley special and leaving is a truly difficult decision.

“But the chance to be the manager of Wales, my country, has always been a dream that has never left me and a chance I just couldn’t turn down.”

Having taken over as acting head coach following Vincent Kompany’s departure, Bellamy – who had been a candidate to take the role on a permanent basis – looked set to remain at Gawthorpe as part of Scott Parker’s backroom team.

That’s no longer the case though, with Bellamy now leaving to succeed Rob Page as the new Wales chief.

"I wish Scotty all the very best, he’s a good person and a close friend and the club is in great hands,” Bellamy added.

"To all the Burnley fans that made me feel so welcome – thank you and I’ll see you again soon.”

Bellamy’s first game in the dugout will be a Nations League game against Turkey in September.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace, meanwhile, admits Bellamy leaves the club with everyone’s blessing.

“I want to thank Craig for all his hard work during his time at Burnley and wish him the best for his new position as Wales manager,” he said.

“Craig has been a very important part of our wonderful journey the last two years. I’ve admired his leadership, knowledge and passion.