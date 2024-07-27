Lucky Burnley fans invited to attend open training session at Gawthorpe
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Friday morning the Clarets invited club partners and lucky mascot winners to their Gawthorpe training base to watch the first-team in action.
New head coach Scott Parker and his staff put the players through their paces as the supporters watched on from the sidelines.
Afterwards, Parker and his players dedicated some time to pose for selfies with supporters and to sign autographs.
Russell Ball, Burnley’s director of fan experience, was delighted to see so many happy faces.
“It’s great to be at open training,” he said, as quoted on a video posted to the club’s social media pages.
“It gives the opportunity for the fans to come down, watch the squad train and we’ve got a mixture of people here, we’ve got some of our commercial business partners and we’ve also got some children here with their parents.
“They were selected in a ballot from those who had applied for the mascot packages for this season, so they’re very excited to be here to meet the players.
“There’s an opportunity to meet players that are new and some really familiar faces that we haven’t seen for a while and I noticed a lot of their names are getting shouted out, so we’ve had a lot of fun.”
The Clarets jet off to Spain next week for a pre-season training camp before their final friendly of the summer against Cadiz on Sunday, August 4.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.