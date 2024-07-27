Lucky Burnley fans invited to attend open training session at Gawthorpe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of lucky Burnley fans got to meet their heroes during an open training session.

On Friday morning the Clarets invited club partners and lucky mascot winners to their Gawthorpe training base to watch the first-team in action.

New head coach Scott Parker and his staff put the players through their paces as the supporters watched on from the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Afterwards, Parker and his players dedicated some time to pose for selfies with supporters and to sign autographs.

Russell Ball, Burnley’s director of fan experience, was delighted to see so many happy faces.

“It’s great to be at open training,” he said, as quoted on a video posted to the club’s social media pages.

“It gives the opportunity for the fans to come down, watch the squad train and we’ve got a mixture of people here, we’ve got some of our commercial business partners and we’ve also got some children here with their parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Scott Parker poses for a picture with a Clarets fan. Picture: Burnley FC

“They were selected in a ballot from those who had applied for the mascot packages for this season, so they’re very excited to be here to meet the players.

“There’s an opportunity to meet players that are new and some really familiar faces that we haven’t seen for a while and I noticed a lot of their names are getting shouted out, so we’ve had a lot of fun.”