Burnley dealt major injury scare on the eve of big Leeds United clash

Burnley could be sweating over the fitness of their first-choice striker Lyle Foster ahead of Saturday’s big clash against Leeds United.

The 25-year-old has been forced to withdraw from South Africa’s squad just hours out from their World Cup qualifying decider against Rwanda.

Ashley Cupido, of South African side Stellenbosch, has been called up as his replacement.

Hugo Broos’ side can still qualify automatically for next year’s tournament with a win in their final qualifier, but only if group leaders Benin don’t beat Nigeria.

While there are no details on the severity of Foster’s injury, the fact he’s been completely ruled out of such a decisive game suggests it’s not just a minor knock.

This puts Foster’s availability for Saturday’s clash against Leeds in major doubt.

Foster must now be considered a major doubt for Saturday's game against Leeds (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The Clarets forward played the full game against Zimbabwe on Friday as Bafana Bafana were held to a frustrating goalless draw against the group’s bottom side.

Should Foster be ruled out of Saturday’s return to action, that will present an opportunity to either Armando Broja or Zian Flemming to lead the line.

Neither player has started a league game so far this season, with Foster leading the line in all seven of Burnley’s fixtures.

