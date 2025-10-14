'I'm enjoying': Jaidon Anthony opens up on the 'differences' in his new Burnley role

It may only be the smallest of differences, but Jaidon Anthony is relishing his new role within Burnley’s starting XI.

The 25-year-old played on both flanks last season as Scott Parker’s side stormed to automatic promotion from the Championship with 100 points to their name.

But in the Premier League, the wide man has been asked to play a slightly inverted role as one of the two number 10s playing off the main striker, which has been Lyle Foster so far this term.

While he’s not been hugging the touchline as often he might be used to, the change has paid huge dividends for Anthony, who has already scored four times in his first seven games.

"There are definitely differences,” he said of his new role.

"Obviously last season I was probably more on the touchline, whereas now I get to be inside and be more involved in the game, which I'm enjoying.

“I'm enjoying the responsibility and I'm just going to keep trying to learn and hopefully keep affecting the games and we can get some more wins on the board.”

Jaidon Anthony challenges for the ball during Burnley's recent game against Aston Villa. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Anthony is also known for his tracking back and his willingness to help out with his defensive duties, something he knows will be key if Burnley’s form is to pick up.

On the importance of being hard to beat, Anthony added: “It was probably the same last year in the way we defended, where everyone commits and really tries to help the team. We're going to need that this year.

"You see against Liverpool, we didn't have much of the ball and we needed to be so focused. The average positions were a lot deeper in that game.

"We're going to need that throughout the season. Hopefully we can have some goals to that as well, that's the plan for sure.

“Turf Moor is known for how difficult it is to come here, so we don't want that to change. We want it to be such a difficult place to come for everyone.”

