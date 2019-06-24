Burnley consider defender deal, Liverpool eye £18m Frenchman, Arsenal weigh up £30m bid, West Ham to beat Everton to signing - updates of Manchester United, Newcastle and Chelsea

Here are all the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Former Leeds United manager Garry Monk is the bookmakers’ favourite to succeed Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United - if his contract is to expire on Sunday. (Various)

Newcastle face a battle to keep hold of Ayoze Perez and Florian Lejeune with Sevilla sporting director Monchi flying to England to hold ‘transfer talks’. (Estadio Deportivo)

Burnley are willing to offload defender Ben Gibson this summer Aston Villa, Norwich City, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday all defender. (TEAMTalk)

The Clarets have told Joe Hart he can leave for FREE as Sean Dyche looks to reduce the club’s wage bill. Lille are interested. (Daily Mail)

Genk captain Leandro Trossard is set to become Graham Potter’s first signing as Brighton and Hove Albion boss after a £18m fee was agreed. (Various)

Manchester United have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Real Betis' £36m-rated left-back Junior Firpo. Newcastle and Crystal Palace have also shown an interest. (Marca via The Sun)

In return, the La Liga club are showing interest in Reds striker Divock Origi, although it is unclear whether he could be used in a potential deal. (Estadio Deportivo)

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a personal plea to top brass Ed Woodward to move quickly and sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes. (Record)

Meanwhile, Man United are on the brink of signing 16-year-old winger Mateo Mejia for an initial £600,000 from Real Zaragoza. (The Sun)

Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are all interested in Rennes midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud, who is valued at £18m. (Estadio Deportivo)

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire will become the world's most expensive defender this week when he joins Manchester City this week. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal will hold talks with Brighton over a potential move for £30m-rated Lewis Dunk while they have also enquired about Solly March. (TEAMTalk)

The Gunners are deciding whether to offload Lucas Torriera after AC Milan submitted an opening bid. His agent said last week the Uruguayan is open to a move to Milan. (Sport Mediaset)

West Ham United are confident they will beat Everton to the signing of AS Roma midfielder Maxime Gonalons. (Daily Express)

Southampton midfielder Jordy Classie is close to ending his nightmare spell on the south coast by returning to the Netherlands with AZ Alkmaar. (Daily Echo)

Aston Villa will up their efforts to sign Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings after the defender's successful spell at Villa Park in the second half of last season. (Birmingham Mail)