Burnley boss Vincent Kompany lands in Munich ahead of unveiling as new Bayern manager

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has landed in Munich ahead of his imminent unveiling as Bayern’s new manager.

It’s been widely reported that Burnley will receive €12m (£10.2m) in compensation for Kompany, making him the fourth most expensive manager of all time.

Kompany left Manchester Airport on a private jet just after 10am and has now landed at Oberpfaffenhofen Airport, which is roughly 30 minutes away from Bayern’s training ground.

An official announcement could be made today while Kompany is expected to be unveiled at a press conference soon.

It represents quite the leap for Kompany given the Belgian’s struggles this season.

After guiding Burnley to the Premier League with an unforgettable Championship title win in his first season in charge, where he amassed 101 points along the way, he endured a torrid time in the Premier League this season, suffering an instant relegation after collecting just 24 points.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor on May 19, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Kompany’s appointment in Bavaria brings an end to a protracted and drawn out process to find Tuchel’s replacement, after agreeing to move on from the German back in February.

The decision to part ways came amid a difficult season for Bayern in the Bundesliga, where they finished in third place, 18 points behind unbeaten champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Xabi Alonso, Unai Emery, Oliver Glasner, Julen Lopetegui, Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick had all been targeted, while the Bavarian outfit also attempted to keep Tuchel on at one point.

As for Burnley, they must now begin the process of identifying a new boss that will be tasked with guiding the club back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Given Kompany’s move has been on the cards for over a week, however, talks will have already taken place with prospective candidates.

Steve Cooper was installed as the early favourite but it’s since been reported he’s ruled himself out of the running to focus on remaining in the Premier League.