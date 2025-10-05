Burnley boss Scott Parker not fooled by Aston Villa's slow Premier League start

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 5th Oct 2025, 10:00 BST
Aston Villa remain every inch of the side that came within a whisker of qualifying for the Champions League last season.

That’s according to Scott Parker, who takes his Burnley side to Villa Park today looking to claim a second win of the season.

While Unai Emery’s side have enjoyed a positive week with three straight wins, only one of those have come in the league.

A surprisingly slow start to the season saw them struggle to even record a goal, but they’ve since picked up.

Nevertheless, they still remain well down the table, sitting in 16th with just six points from their first six games.

Parker, however, expects Emery’s men to get back in the mix sooner rather than later.

“It’s the early part of the season, I don't think anything really can surprise you too much,” he said.

Unai Emery's side have won just the one league game so far this season (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)placeholder image
"Everything is just beginning to settle down a little bit. You only get a real judge on things over a longer period of games.

"But I see bits to their game. I see their general game as a well-organised team and they have real quality in certain areas.

"There will always be a noise around someone one week or the other, that their team have not scored in three games, or they've done this, they've done that, but Aston Villa are a very good team, with a very, very good coach.

"They've got huge quality all over the pitch and we'll respect that for sure. We know the level we're going into, but we're not fearful for one second here. We'll approach this game like we've approached the majority this year, and we'll go and give the best version ourselves and make this a real competitive game, hopefully.”

Coming off the back of a trip to the Netherlands on Thursday for a Europa League game against Feyenoord, this could be a good time for Burnley to make the trip to Villa Park.

But does Parker concur with that view?

“I'll probably tell you after the game,” he joked. “Who knows?

"Look, they're coming off a couple of good results and we're playing against a very good side. They’re a really well-coached team with a top, top manager and top players, as we saw last season.

“We've seen over the course of the last couple of years what we're up against in a tough stadium as well, really.

“There are so many factors. They’re coming out of a game from midweek, but I expect nothing but a tough test here for us – and likewise, we need to bring our game to Villa to make it as tough as for them.”

