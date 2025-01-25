Burnley and Leeds United handed surprise boost ahead of promotion showdown as ex-Clarets down Blackburn Rovers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley and Leeds United have been handed a surprise boost ahead of Monday night’s promotion showdown at Turf Moor.

Top two rivals Sunderland were held to a shock 2-2 draw against bottom side Plymouth Argyle today, meaning they stay fourth in the Championship.

Nathanael Ogbeta grabbed Plymouth’s last-minute equaliser for Miron Muslic’s men, who had earlier squandered the lead to trail 2-1.

It comes after Sheffield United failed to go top of the table on Friday night with their 3-0 defeat to Hull City.

It means that, should Scott Parker’s men overcome Leeds on Monday night, they will move up to second and level on points with the Whites.

The Clarets currently sit two points adrift of the Blades in second and a point ahead of Sunderland in fourth.

Only five days ago Burnley and Sheffield United had the same goal difference, but following Burnley’s 5-0 rout of Plymouth on Wednesday night and the Blades’ home defeat to Hull, their goal difference is now +8 superior.

Elsewhere in the Championship today, former Clarets Scott Twine and Nakhi Wells were both on the scoresheet as Bristol City beat Blackburn Rovers 2-1 at Ashton Gate.

West Brom claimed an emphatic 5-1 win against Portsmouth in Tony Mowbray’s first home game in charge since returning to the Hawthorns. But Middlesbrough were beaten 2-1 at Deepdale by Preston North End.

Norwich City thrashed Swansea City 5-1 in the early kick-off as Hannes Delcroix made his debut, while Sheffield Wednesday beat QPR 2-0 at Loftus Road.