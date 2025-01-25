Burnley boss Scott Parker discusses the potential of Jonjo Shelvey earning himself a longer deal
The experienced midfielder penned a short-term deal until the end of the season earlier this week following his recent departure from Turkish side Eyüpspor.
The 32-year-old wasn’t involved at Plymouth as the Clarets bagged a 5-0 win, but he could make his debut against Leeds United on Monday night.
When asked if this move is an opportunity for Shelvey to earn himself a longer deal, Parker said: “Definitely, yes.
“I think at this present moment in time, it's a short-term deal for Jonjo as well as us really. I think the main focus is the here and now, four months or however many months we've got until the end of the season.
“Let's work as hard as we can, let's impress as much as we can on both sides and then we'll revisit this in the summer.
“But I think before we speak about that, there's a job to be done here first for Jonjo, which he's fully engaged with.”
Shelvey, who has over 450 appearances to his name, made his debut in 2008 in the midst of Parker’s playing career.
Opening up on what it was like to face Shelvey in the centre of midfield, Parker said: “I had my battles with him. He's certainly a guy that wants to win and will do certain things to win, as well as his quality as well.
“I think we played against each other a couple of times, but now I'm looking forward to working with him.”
