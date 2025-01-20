Burnley confirm capture of experienced midfielder Jonjo Shelvey after successful trial period

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley have completed the signing of Jonjo Shelvey following a successful trial period.

The midfielder has been training with the Clarets over the past week or so following his recent departure from Turkish side Eyüpspor.

Shelvey has impressed sufficiently to earn himself a short-term deal until the end of the season – and will now provide competition for the likes of Josh Cullen, Josh Laurent, Hannibal and Josh Brownhill.

“It feels amazing to get it done,” Shelvey said of his move. “It’s been quite a long process, but it’s all done now and I’m excited for it.

“I like the club as a whole. Every time I have played against Burnley at Turf Moor it’s been tough, but I’m part of this team now and my aim is to do my best to help this club get back into the Premier League, where it belongs.”

Shelvey last played in England in 2023 when he spent a brief spell with Nottingham Forest, having just ended his seven-year stint with Newcastle United.

Having begun his career with Charlton Athletic, Shelvey also played for Liverpool, Blackpool and Swansea City.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Jonjo Shelvey of Notts Forest in action during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at City Ground on February 18, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The midfielder first made the move to Turkey in September 2023 when he joined Çaykur Rizespor and made 32 appearances, scoring three times.

Shelvey then moved to Eyupspor but made just six appearances during the first half of this season, before having his contract cancelled by mutual consent at the start of January.

A full England international, Shelvey has been capped six times by the Three Lions after making his debut in 2012.