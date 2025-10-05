Aston Villa v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets look to bounce back

Burnley will be looking to bounce back from a heavy defeat last time out when they take on Aston Villa this weekend.

The Clarets suffered a harsh 5-1 loss at Manchester City last Saturday to drop into the relegation zone for the first time since the opening day.

While the scoreline was harsh, manager Scott Parker will still be keen to see a reaction from his players when they take on a Villa side that sit just two points and two places above them in the table.

While Unai Emery’s men have endured a slow start to the campaign, winning just once in the league, they’ve enjoyed a positive week with three straight wins in all competitions.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Villa Park on Sunday, October 5. Kick-off is at 2pm.

The Clarets head to Villa Park this afternoon (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

Yes. While it’s not the featured game, it will be available to watch on the Sky Sports+ channel.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Connor Roberts is back in training for Burnley having not made a single appearance so far this season, but this game is likely to come too soon for the Welshman.

Instead, the full-back could come back into contention after the October international break.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer and Zeki Amdouni both remain sidelined.

As for Villa, Emi Martinez is a doubt after withdrawing from Villa’s starting XI with a calf problem just prior to their midweek Europa League game against Feyenoord.

Tyrone Mings will miss out after injuring his ankle against Fulham last week, as will Andres Garcia. Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans and Ross Barkley all remain doubts.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“They're coming off a couple of good results and we're playing against a very good side.

“They’re a really well-coached team with a top, top manager. They have top players, which we saw last season.

“We've seen over the course of the last couple of years what we're up against. In a tough stadium as well, so there are many factors that go into it.

“They’re coming out of a game from midweek, but I expect nothing but a tough test here for us. We need to bring our game to Villa to make it as tough as for them.”

What are the predicted teams?

Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Kamara, McGinn, Guessand, Buendia, Rogers, Watkins

Burnley: Dubravka, Walker, Laurent, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Florentino, Tchaouna, Anthony, Foster

Who is the referee?

Andrew Kitchen. He’s overseen seven games so far this season, dishing out 16 yellow cards but no reds. He took charge of six Burnley games last season, including the final day 3-1 win against Millwall. Michael Oliver is on VAR duty.

What are the latest odds?

Villa: 4/7

Draw: 14/5

Burnley: 9/2

Odds according to SkyBet and are correct at the time of writing.

