Beyer and Roberts: Burnley injury state of play ahead of Aston Villa trip

Connor Roberts is closing in on a return from injury for Burnley – although it won’t be until after the October international break.

The Welshman has yet to make an appearance for the Clarets this season, having picked up an issue during the summer.

A return could soon be on the cards though for the 30-year-old, who was a regular starter during Burnley’s promotion-winning campaign last term.

"Connor's back training with us,” manager Scott Parker confirmed.

“Maybe this weekend [away to Aston Villa] comes a bit early for Connor. It’s probably likely we'll be seeing him after the international break. Hopefully that’s the case.

“He seems to be moving in the right direction. Like I said, he's been training with us for the last two or three days. Hopefully that will continue over the international period and hopefully we can see him with us or within contention after that.”

Roberts has yet to make an appearance for Burnley this season (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Burnley have no fresh injury doubts ahead of Sunday’s trip to Villa Park, with Jordan Beyer and Zeki Amdouni both still sidelined.

But given both were left out of Burnley’s 25-man squad list, they won’t be seen until January at the earliest anyway.

On Beyer, the defender hasn’t made a competitive outing in over 21 months, having suffered a serious knee injury in December 2023.

He made an emotional return during pre-season, only to suffer another setback with his hamstring.

“Jordan's okay,” Parker said. “We're just having to just tread really, really carefully with Jordan.

"Obviously he’s just coming out of his injury and sometimes that journey looks a little bit bumpy and maybe that's what we're experiencing at the moment, so we're taking good care with that.

“We're not up against the clock due to the 25-man squad with Jordan. But we're just treading carefully.”

