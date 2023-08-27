Aston Villa team bus 'bricked' following victory against Burnley at Turf Moor

Aston Villa’s team bus was ‘bricked’ following their game against Burnley at Turf Moor this afternoon.

According to reports, the attack caused significant damage to the front window and video footage has been passed onto police.

Thankfully, no-one involved was injured.

Condemning the incident in a strongly-worded statement, Burnley revealed it occurred after the game as the Villa bus made its way back to Birmingham following their 3-0 victory.

"Burnley Football Club is saddened and dismayed to learn about an attack on the Aston Villa team bus at junction 10 of the M65 after today’s match,” the club said in a statement.

“Having spoken with Villa we are relieved to hear nobody was hurt in the incident.

“We strongly condemn this behaviour and will support Lancashire Police in their efforts to find whoever was responsible.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Police on horses are seen outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on August 27, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Lancashire Police has since released an appeal asking for dashcam footage to be submitted.

“Can you help? Were you travelling along the M65 motorway this afternoon (Sunday, August 27th) at around 5.15pm?,” they said in a statement.

"We are asking for dashcam footage or any other information after a brick was thrown from a footbridge at the Aston Villa team bus as it travelled along the motorway.

"The footbridge is located by the slip road at junction 10 of the M65.

"It caused some damage to the bus as it struck the windscreen, but thankfully nobody was injured. However this could have been a lot worse and clearly we will not stand for people putting motorists in danger in this way.

"We would now like to hear from anybody who was travelling along that stretch of motorway and who either saw the incident or saw those responsible. We would especially like to hear from anybody who has dashcam which could help with our enquiries.”

Superintendent Melita Worswick added: “This incident occurred when a great deal of traffic was leaving the area following the football match between Burnley and Aston Villa.

"It is nothing but good fortune that the brick didn’t cause more damage or result in somebody being seriously injured or even killed.

“We cannot say at this point whether this was a targeted attack but enquiries are ongoing and this will form part of our investigation.

“We are now determined to find the person or people responsible and are asking for anyone with information to get in touch. If you have any information or dashcam which can help us, please contact us as soon as possible.”

It’s the second incident to occur in as many games following Burnley’s return to the Premier League.

A Clarets fan had to be thrown out of Turf Moor after launching a lighter at Manchester City player Rico Lewis during the club’s opening game of the season.

Later in the game, another supporter was also ejected after attempting to invade the pitch.

In a statement, the club said they were prepared to take “severe” action if any further behaviour occurs.