Burnley release statement on 'unacceptable' fan behaviour during Premier League opener against Man City

Burnley FC has strongly condemned the “unacceptable behaviour” of some of their supporters during Friday night’s Premier League opener against Manchester City.

A Clarets fan had to be thrown out of Turf Moor after launching a lighter at Man City’s Rico Lewis.

It came after the defender had attempted to get to his feet in the corner of the ground having been shoved to the ground by Burnley’s Connor Roberts.

Later in the game, another supporter was also ejected after attempting to invade the pitch.

In a statement, the club said they are prepared to take “severe” action if any further behaviour occurs.

“Burnley Football Club strongly condemns the unacceptable behaviour of items being thrown and the invasion of the pitch by some of our supporters during Friday night’s Premier League game against Manchester City,” the Clarets said in a statement.

“The incidents happened during the game and both supporters were identified and removed from the ground. Both of them now face severe banning orders.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: A spectator (whose face has been blurred) is arrested by the police after attempting to run on the pitch during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“Such behaviour will not be tolerated at this club.

“Investigations on these disappointing incidents are ongoing and any further supporters we identify will also be subject to lengthy banning orders.

“The club will not let the actions of any individuals spoil, affect, or jeopardise the enjoyment of all our supporters, the majority of whom enjoyed the return of Premier League football to Turf Moor.