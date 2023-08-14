How many games Burnley's Anass Zaroury will miss through suspension following Man City red

The winger, a second-half substitute, was initially booked for a cynical foul on Kyle Walker during stoppage-time.
But after being advised to take a look at the VAR monitor, referee Craig Pawson upgraded the yellow card to a red.
Walker was immediately taken off by his manager Pep Guardiola and replaced by James McAtee.
Zaroury will now serve a three-match suspension for serious foul play, missing the league games against Aston Villa and Tottenham as well as the Carabao Cup second round tie against Nottingham Forest.
The 22-year-old will return to action on Monday, September 18 when the Clarets face Nottingham Forest for the second time in quick succession, albeit this time in league action.
Speaking about Zaroury’s dismissal after Friday night’s 3-0 defeat, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany had no complaints about the referee’s decision.
“It’s a striker trying to make a tactical foul, tackling with the technique of a striker unfortunately,” he said.
“No complaints, the technique was wrong and it could have been bad.
“I don’t think in the end he touches him too hard, it’s not full contact, it’s not a leg breaker, but it could have been a bad tackle and you have to accept the consequences.”
Zaroury was recently rewarded for his impressive form last season with a new five-year contract.
The Moroccan made 39 appearances in all competitions in his debut campaign, scoring 11 times and providing four assists.