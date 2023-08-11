Burnley fan thrown out of Turf Moor after throwing lighter at Manchester City's Rico Lewis

A Burnley fan had to be ejected from Turf Moor after launching a missile at Manchester City’s Rico Lewis during tonight’s Premier League opener.

The incident, which happened midway through the first-half, was caught by the Sky Sports cameras after the defender was barged to the floor by Connor Roberts near the corner flag.

As the 18-year-old got back to his feet, he appeared to be struck by a lighter thrown by a supporter in the home end. Lewis cried out in anguish but was able to continue playing.

Burnley swiftly released a statement later on in the night, condemning the incident and confirming the fan in question had been thrown out.

“We are aware of an incident that happened in the first half of the match where a missile was thrown at Manchester City player Rico Lewis. This is unacceptable,” the Clarets said in a statement.

“The person responsible has been identified and removed from the ground by the police.

“Any individual found guilty of throwing missiles within the stadium will receive a banning order.”

The incident occurred during Burnley’s return to the Premier League, where they were beaten 3-0 by the reigning champions.