'Have to learn': Vincent Kompany issues verdict on Burnley's defeat to Aston Villa

Vincent Kompany has warned his Burnley side they must learn “quickly” from their second defeat of the season.

The Clarets fell to a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa this afternoon, following on from their opening day 3-0 defeat to reigning champions Manchester City.

Burnley were punished in clinical fashion once again but on this occasion they were guilty of causing their own problems, especially defensively.

“Learning comes at a price in the Premier League,” Kompany said.

“You could see the quality of the Aston Villa team when they had moments and the way they took their chances, so credit to them.

“I didn’t think we started the game bad at all, we had our moments but we just didn’t manage to get a real grip on the game and there was always the threat of Aston Villa’s counters.

“But we created moments and chances, even in the first-half, and in the second-half we built momentum as can happen sometimes. The goal helped with that massively.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds the fans following the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on August 27, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“Just at the peak of that momentum we concede the goal and that’s a little bit the story of the game.

“We play against a good side, of course, a very well-coached side, but we’re there in parts. But when you get punished you have to learn from it really quickly.”

Despite his disappointment at the result, Kompany insists there are still positives to take – especially in the forward department where Burnley did create chances.

“The positive side of it is that you play against a very good side,” the Belgian added.

“It’s difficult, I don’t want to just paint a positive picture because we’ve lost a game and I’m very conscious of that.

“But I’m trying to say what we can bottle and say ‘this is what we’re going to continue going with’.

“We played against a very compact, solid side and if you look at the amount of chances we created, I don’t think there are that many sides that create that many chances against Villa.