Burnley player ratings vs Aston Villa as one man scores 8/10 but a few 5/10s - gallery

Burnley fell to a 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa to make it back-to-back losses in their opening two games of the Premier League season.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 27th Aug 2023, 16:52 BST

Just like their opening game against Manchester City, Vincent Kompany’s men gave themselves a mountain to climb, trailing 2-0 at the half-time break.

While Villa, like City, were in ruthless form in front of goal, the Clarets also posed their own problems and were cut open far too easily.

To their credit, the hosts improved ten-fold at the start of the second period and quickly pulled a goal back through Lyle Foster, who netted the club’s first goal of the season.

But Villa produced another devastating counter to restore their two-goal lead and make it 3-1 when Mo Diaby drilled home.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Matty Cash of Aston Villa celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on August 27, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

1. Disappointment

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Matty Cash of Aston Villa celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on August 27, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Will be disappointed to concede three for the second game running but the scoreline could have been even heavier if it wasn’t for some of his stops.

2. James Trafford - 5/10

Will be disappointed to concede three for the second game running but the scoreline could have been even heavier if it wasn't for some of his stops.

Started on the right before switching over to the left in the second-half. Delivered the cross that led to Lyle Foster’s goal back.

3. Connor Roberts - 6/10

Started on the right before switching over to the left in the second-half. Delivered the cross that led to Lyle Foster's goal back.

Didn’t notice him a great deal. Produced one timely block when a Villa substitute raced through on goal.

4. Dara O'Shea - 6/10

Didn't notice him a great deal. Produced one timely block when a Villa substitute raced through on goal.

