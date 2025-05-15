Ashley Barnes reflects on stunning Burnley return and fourth Premier League promotion

Ashley Barnes thought he’d never play for Burnley again when his nine-year spell was brought to an end in the summer of 2023.

But fast forward two years, the 35-year-old has played a part in another Burnley promotion – his fourth in claret and blue.

It comes after the striker made a stunning return to Turf Moor during the January transfer window on the eve of the derby.

Barnes made 16 appearances during the remainder of the campaign, scoring in the 4-0 rout of Luton Town.

It wasn’t just on the pitch where Barnes was able to make an impact though, he also played a crucial leadership role off the pitch.

Speaking to supporters during the recent promotion parade, Barnes said: “It’s an incredible feeling to see all your faces again. I didn’t think I’d ever come back, especially this soon, but I’m delighted to be back now. You’re all family to me.

“I had every belief in the team and the gaffer. Once I spoke to the gaffer, it was just an easy decision to rip up my contract at Norwich and obviously get back as quickly as possible to the Clarets.

Ashley Barnes celebrating promotion to the Premier League after beating Sheffield United 2-1 at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“I spoke to the gaffer about what he wanted me to help with, the dressing room, the lads and obviously play my part too. First and foremost, I was coming back here to play football and fight for competition.

“Unfortunately Jay Rod left us, which was rubbish, but fair play to him he’s got two promotions in one season now, so I’m absolutely delighted for him. But obviously that paved the way for me to help out and be a big character among the dressing room.

“It was an easy decision once I had spoken to the gaffer and the chairman and we did everything possible to make it happen.

“Being back in the Premier League is incredible for everyone in this town, they deserve it more than anyone because they show up in their numbers, support us through thick and thin and it’s been difficult at times.

"We haven’t won as many games as we would have liked, but who would have guessed we’d finish the season with 100 points and finish second in the table? But we’ve been promoted back to the Premier League, which is an incredible achievement.”

