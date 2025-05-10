Ashley Barnes toasts another Burnley promotion with 'Up the Clarets' backside tattoo in Las Vegas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everyone already knew Ashley Barnes was a Burnley fan for life – but now he’s made absolutely sure of it.

It’s the striker’s fourth promotion from the Championship with the Clarets.

Burnley aren’t the only side out there, with title winners Leeds United also letting their hair down alongside Jay Rodriguez and his League One promotion-winning Wrexham teammates.

But Barnes has taken the celebrations to another level by visiting a local tattoo parlour to get the words “UTC” permanently inked on his body.

But whereabouts is the tattoo, you ask? His backside of course.

"When in Vegas,” Barnes said in a video posted to his Instagram page.

Manuel Benson and Ashley Barnes of Burnley pose for a photo with the Sky Bet Championship runners up trophy, as they celebrate after their 3-1 victory, which confirms their promotion to the Premier League following the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Millwall FC at Turf Moor on May 03, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

"I’ve just been hooked up with Toni [the tattoo artist], thanks Toni for the ‘UTC’. Let’s go Clarets, up the Clarets!”

Burnley minority shareholder and NFL legend JJ Watt was among those to react on social media.

He wrote on X: “Aren’t you worried they might do something stupid if you give them cash and send them to Vegas to celebrate promotion?”

"Barnsey: I’ll take one “Up The Clarets” tattoo please. Absolute Legend.”

Burnley’s week-long celebrations kicked off straight after the final whistle against Millwall last week.

The players and staff then attended the club’s end-of-season awards night on Sunday, before enjoying the open-top bus parade through the streets of Burnley on Tuesday evening.

Speaking on the Town Hall balcony to the thousands of fans below, Barnes said: “It’s an incredible feeling to see all your faces again. I didn’t think I’d ever come back, especially this soon, but I’m delighted to be back now. You’re all family to me.

“I had every belief in the team and the gaffer. Once I spoke to the gaffer, it was just an easy decision to rip up my contract at Norwich and obviously get back as quickly as possible to the Clarets.

“I spoke to the gaffer about what he wanted me to help with, the dressing room, the lads and obviously play my part too. First and foremost, I was coming back here to play football and fight for competition.

“Unfortunately Jay Rod left us, which was rubbish, but fair play to him he’s got two promotions in one season now, so I’m absolutely delighted for him. But obviously that paved the way for me to help out and be a big character among the dressing room.

“It was an easy decision once I had spoken to the gaffer and the chairman and we did everything possible to make it happen.