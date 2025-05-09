Burnley's celebrations continue Stateside as players toast Premier League promotion

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 9th May 2025, 08:00 BST
If you think Burnley’s promotion celebrations have come to an end, think again!
Members of Scott Parker’s promotion-winning squad have been letting their hair down since their final day 3-1 victory over Millwall.

While they were pipped to the league title by Leeds United on goal difference, there’s still plenty to celebrate for the Clarets as they return to the Premier League after overseeing a remarkable, record-breaking 100-point season in the Championship.

The celebrations began straight after the season finale against Millwall, when popstar Natasha Bedingfield joined the players on the pitch to perform ‘Unwritten’, the song that has accompanied all of their victories this season.

The players then partied late into Saturday night, before continuing those celebrations on Sunday for the club’s end-of-season awards night.

The main event, however, came on Tuesday when the Clarets were given a civic reception and took part in an open-top bus parade, as thousands of fans lined the streets to show their appreciation.

But now, the players have jetted off Stateside for more partying in Las Vegas.

Burnley's promotion celebrations are due to continue in Las Vegas following on from their open-top bus parade. Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Burnley's promotion celebrations are due to continue in Las Vegas following on from their open-top bus parade. Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Speaking to the Burnley Express during Tuesday’s promotion parade, midfielder Josh Laurent joked how the celebrations had only just begun.

“Firstly, we’re going to celebrate some more with our teammates,” he said, when asked about his off-season plans.

"Then I’m going to celebrate with my friends from back home and then I’ll celebrate with my family.

"Then I’ll have a week off from celebrating and then get back to work and get ready for a good season.”

