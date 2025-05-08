'Cherish this forever': Emotional Josh Laurent reflects on Burnley's promotion parade
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The midfielder’s 30th birthday coincided with Burnley’s celebrations, as Scott Parker and his squad were given a civic welcome before embarking on an open-top bus parade through the town.
It caps off a memorable first season at Turf Moor for Laurent, who was a bargain £500,000 signing from Stoke City on deadline day during the summer transfer window.
“It’s my first ever parade, so it’s a special one,” he told the Burnley Express. “It’s even more special sharing it with my teammates, this dressing room, all the staff and everyone inside the building.
“They mean a lot to me, so to share this with this club and these fans…I will cherish this forever.
“I’ll try not to cry, I’ve cried enough since we got promoted, but the group has just got better and better. We go on the training field, we work hard for one another and then you go in the changing room and we’re all laughing and smiling and joking. We’re so together.
“It’s not just about the football, it’s away from football too. We go out with each other, we’re spending time with each other and then you’ve got the coaching staff who want the best for you and care about you, not only on the football pitch but away from it too.
“Fair play to the gaffer, that’s what he brings, that’s the culture he’s created, but it means a lot to us and it means a lot to me.”
In fact, Laurent reserved special praise for Parker, who masterminded Burnley’s instant return to the top flight with a 100-point season.
“He won manager of the season and for me, there was never any doubt. It was 100 per cent always going to be him,” Laurent added.
“Firstly before we even talk about him as a manager, you have to talk about what sort of man he is. He’s one of the best I’ve met for what he stands for and who he is at his core.
“On the pitch as well, he just wants to see hard work.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.