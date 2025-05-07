21 pictures of Burnley fans enjoying promotion parade as thousands line the streets

Burnley fans got the chance to toast their promotion-winning heroes on Tuesday when the Clarets took part in an open-top bus parade.

Thousands lined the streets as the buses set off from the Town Hall before making their way towards Turf Moor.

Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard was on hand to capture supporters as they waited to greet Scott Parker’s men.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

Burnley fans enjoying Burnley's promotion parade. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans enjoying Burnley's promotion parade. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans enjoying Burnley's promotion parade. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans enjoying Burnley's promotion parade. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans enjoying Burnley's promotion parade. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans enjoying Burnley's promotion parade. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans enjoying Burnley's promotion parade. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans enjoying Burnley's promotion parade. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

