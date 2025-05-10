The Clarets ensured an instant return to the Premier League after amassing 100 points, losing just twice and conceding a remarkable 16 goals in 46 games.

Cruelly, they lost out on the league title by goal difference following Leeds United’s last-gasp win against Plymouth Argyle.

Nevertheless, it’s been an outstanding season for Parker’s men, who have rightly celebrated their achievements in recent days with an open-top bus parade before jetting off to party in Las Vegas.

Now the season is complete, we’ve ranked Burnley’s best-performing players this season using data provided by WhoScored.com.

We’ve used their average season ratings to work out who has been statistically the best and worst rated performers in the side this season.

NOTE: Only those who have made three or more starts are included