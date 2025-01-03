‘My legend’: Burnley fans rejoice as club legend Ashley Barnes makes surprise return from Norwich City
Many didn’t even believe the news when the Clarets released their now customary video to tease a new signing.
Only this wasn’t any new signing, it was the return of Bash, the man who helped the club with three promotions to the Premier League during a nine-year spell.
After Norwich City agreed to cancel his contract by mutual consent, that paved the way for the 35-year-old to come back home.
And it’s fair to say the news went down well - here’s a selection of some of the best comments on X:
John Robertson: This signing is astute. Why? Because of what he’ll bring to the training pitch, what he’ll bring to the dressing room. Ash is a leader of men. He understands what Burnley is about. He’ll bring the fire we need!
Shawn Hoagland: Bash is BACK and there are truly no words to describe this happiness
Jack Kennedy: Absolutely massive for the dressing room this and the fans… brilliant
BenJMMA: Barnes returns. Scores at Ewood. We go on to win the league. Norwich was too posh for him anyway
Bradley Miller: Hannibal and Barnes in the same team is gonna cause some chaos
Liam Crane: Hahahaha this is mental but I'm here for it... right in time for Saturday too. Arguably should never have left.
Ryan Murton: I mean ‘yay’ because he’s a club legend but also what the hell in terms of state of the club recruitment and long term vision
Christian Callister: Get him starting Saturday!
Lorraine O'Sullivan: The best news just woke my 9yr old up to tell him
Helen Dickinson: Welcome home Bash! You know what you need to do on Saturday!
Bradley Miller: Look how happy he is when he says he’s back. My legend.”
Jordan Rushworth: I don't care that he's old now. I don't care that he's only played 8 games this season. I don't care that he might not be everyone's first choice. Barnes gets this club and the atmosphere around the Turf will be lifted with his return. I'm delighted he's home.
