‘My legend’: Burnley fans rejoice as club legend Ashley Barnes makes surprise return from Norwich City

Social media was sent into meltdown last night when, at 10.45pm, Burnley announced the surprise return of club legend Ashley Barnes.

Many didn’t even believe the news when the Clarets released their now customary video to tease a new signing.

Only this wasn’t any new signing, it was the return of Bash, the man who helped the club with three promotions to the Premier League during a nine-year spell.

After Norwich City agreed to cancel his contract by mutual consent, that paved the way for the 35-year-old to come back home.

And it’s fair to say the news went down well - here’s a selection of some of the best comments on X:

John Robertson: This signing is astute. Why? Because of what he’ll bring to the training pitch, what he’ll bring to the dressing room. Ash is a leader of men. He understands what Burnley is about. He’ll bring the fire we need!

Shawn Hoagland: Bash is BACK and there are truly no words to describe this happiness

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Ashley Barnes of Burnley celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Jack Kennedy: Absolutely massive for the dressing room this and the fans… brilliant

BenJMMA: Barnes returns. Scores at Ewood. We go on to win the league. Norwich was too posh for him anyway

Bradley Miller: Hannibal and Barnes in the same team is gonna cause some chaos

Liam Crane: Hahahaha this is mental but I'm here for it... right in time for Saturday too. Arguably should never have left.

Ryan Murton: I mean ‘yay’ because he’s a club legend but also what the hell in terms of state of the club recruitment and long term vision

Christian Callister: Get him starting Saturday!

Lorraine O'Sullivan: The best news just woke my 9yr old up to tell him

Helen Dickinson: Welcome home Bash! You know what you need to do on Saturday!

Bradley Miller: Look how happy he is when he says he’s back. My legend.”

Jordan Rushworth: I don't care that he's old now. I don't care that he's only played 8 games this season. I don't care that he might not be everyone's first choice. Barnes gets this club and the atmosphere around the Turf will be lifted with his return. I'm delighted he's home.