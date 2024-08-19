Kevin the Carrot seen here in Aldi's 2022 Christmas campaign, but there’s a new toy being launched (Image: Aldi) | Aldi

Aldi launches another Kevin The Carrot toy this week in Specialbuys middle aisle and our first look shows why fans will want to be first in the queue

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Kevin The Carrot fans will be finding themselves running out of room with the latest Aldi toy launch. Yet another plush carrot is on its way this week and this first look shows why it could be the cutest one yet.

So far there’s been Christmas Kevin in a variety of outfits, Team GB Kevin for the Paris Olympics and an Easter outing from the lovable character, who surely has to be Britain’s favourite toy vegetable.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the launch of Aldi’s ‘Character Favourites’ event in the middle aisle from Thursday, August 22, it would have been remiss for the budget supermarket to leave out its most popular cuddly. But look hard among the bargain items from Paddington Bear to Sonic The Hedgehog and Hello Kitty and eagle-eyed shoppers will find Kevin the Carrot.

Kevin is being sold along with other Aldi favourites in Little Town Snack Bags. These bags are different as rather than sweets or food, they are filled to the top with soft cuddly miniature cuddlies.

Aldi's new Snack Bags Soft Toys including Kevin the Carrot, Teddy Faces and Monster Claws | Aldi

There are four ‘cute and cuddly’ Kevin The Carrots in a zippable Snack Bag for £7.99 here. With the whole bag just 32cms big, the new Kevin the Carrots are teeny weeny versions compared to those of the past that are sure to make fans sigh ‘awww’.

Each of the tiny, velvety soft Kevin toys has a different facial expression that can fit in with whatever mood the new owner is feeling. They range from glowingly happy to ones with a cheeky wink. There’s also a more serene, contemplative Kevin that is small enough to sit by a laptop keyboard or close at hand in a pocket.

The bags are part of the attraction as a place to keep the Kevins in or take them out and about to school or work for older fans. It has a garden scene of an allotment where carrots are growing.

New tiny Kevin the Carrot toys from Aldi | Aldi

The Monster Claws pack has four brightly coloured toys in blue, pink, green and yellow that are little monsters, similar to the crisp shapes. The Teddy Faces come in beige but each have a different fun facial expression as shown here. That bag has a tagline ‘cute, kind and cuddly’.

Monster Claws plush toy snack bag at Aldi | Aldi

An Aldi spokesperson said: “Now you can take your favourite Aldi characters out and about with this Little Town Snack Bags Soft Toy.” He added that there were “four mini plushies that can be zipped up to keep them safe when on the move”.

The new toys are all suitable for children aged three and over. As with all Specialbuys, these toys will be limited and ‘gone once sold’ with no fresh stocks available.

Checkout Aldi’s range of Specialbuys here that are coming up in August including a range of retro toys in the Character Favourites event this week.