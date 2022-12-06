Victorious Festival has announced the first wave of artists to be performing at the festival in 2023. The festival will also be held for three full days for the first time next year, as the first day of the festival will be extended to a full day of music, instead of half a day.

According to <u>organisers</u> at the festival, 2022 was one of the most successful years Victorious has had since their inception less than 10 years ago. The headliner was Sam Fender, with the likes of The Wombats, Anne Marie, Becky Hill and more performing.

Despite showcasing some of the UK’s most known performers, Victorious remains one of the smaller festivals in the UK. Their capacity in 2022 was around 65,000, which is one third of Glastonbury Festival.

Early bird tickets went on sale just as Victorious 2022 wrapped up, and now artists are slowly being released, with the festival headliner for one of the days already confirmed. Jamiroquai will be the Friday night headliner and are the only act that has been assigned a day so far, with the rest so far being categorised as ‘across the weekend’.

Despite not being a headliner, The Vaccines are one of the stand out names so far as well as Sigrid. Speaking about next year’s festival Andy Marsh, Lead Booker, said: ‘‘We’ve unveiled a little taste of next year’s line-up ahead of Christmas as a little festive treat for everyone!

“We’ve got some incredible names confirmed already but it’s just a fraction of what’s to come. We’re really excited about Victorious 2023 and we can’t wait to tell you more in the new year. It’s going to be big!”

When is Victorious Festival 2023?

Taking place across three full days for the first time, the dates for Victorious Festival 2023 are August 25, 26, 27 2023. Friday used to be a half day, with just the main stage open.

Now, the Common and Castle Stages, the Kids Arena, Fringe Fields, Comedy and Acoustic Arena will all be open to enjoy.

What are the confirmed acts so far?

Jamiroquai - Friday night headliner

Sigrid

The Vaccines

The Divine Comedy

Beabadoobee

Amyl & The Sniffers

The Coral

The Enemy

Dylan

Katy B

Inspiral Carpets

Crawlers

Newton Faulkner

Wunderhouse

Modern Love

Where is Victorious Festival held?

Victorious Festival is held at one of the most aesthetic places in the UK. It is in Southsea, Portsmouth, and is situated right on the banks of the sea with the Spinnaker Tower in the background of the main stage.

