Overnight snowfall causes more chaos on roads in Burnley
The first snow fell on Saturday night and more fell last night and into the early hours across the town. The advice from emergency services is to drive slowly with care and leave plenty of time for your journey.
The adverse weather conditions has also led to the closure of many schools across Burnley today on what was the first day back after the Christmas break. The Met Office has forecast that hill snow, sleet and rain will move off to the south east later today, leaving largely cloudy skies with the odd wintry shower moving in from the north. It will continue to be cold and windy tonight, becoming cloudy with a few wintry showers.
Tomorrow (Tuesday) will continue to be cold and windy with a mix of bright spells and variable cloud.
