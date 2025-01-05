27 photos as Burnley transformed into winter wonderland after overnight snowfall

By Sue Plunkett
Published 5th Jan 2025, 14:20 GMT
The overnight snowfall in Burnley may have caused disruption on our roads today.

But it certainly makes the town look magical and pretty as these great photos, taken by the public, show.

Cliviger

1. Cracking images of Burnley covered in snow January 5th 2025

Cliviger Photo: Hannah Jane

Rossendale Avenue

2. Cracking images of Burnley covered in snow January 5th 2025

Rossendale Avenue Photo: Lindsay Wilkinson

Max and Barney frolicking in the snow in Rossendale Avenue

3. Cracking images of Burnley covered in snow January 5th 2025

Max and Barney frolicking in the snow in Rossendale Avenue Photo: Lindsay Wilkinson

Red Lees Road, Cliviger

4. Cracking images of Burnley covered in snow January 5th 2025

Red Lees Road, Cliviger Photo: Zoe Froude

