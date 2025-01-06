Several schools closed in Burnley today due to adverse weather conditions

By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th Jan 2025, 08:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Adverse weather conditions has caused a number of schools in Burnley to remain closed today on what should have been the first day back in the classroom after the Christmas break.

The following schools are closed: Lowerhouse Juniors, Rockwood Nursery School, Springfield Community Primary, St James, Lanehead C of E Primary, St Stephen’s C of E Primary and Cherry Fold Community Primary.

Also closed are: Padiham Primary, Reedley Hallows Nursery School, Ridgewood Community High, Rosewood Primary, Shuttleworth College, Unity College and Worsthorne Primary.

Related topics:Burnley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice