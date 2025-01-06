Several schools closed in Burnley today due to adverse weather conditions
Adverse weather conditions has caused a number of schools in Burnley to remain closed today on what should have been the first day back in the classroom after the Christmas break.
The following schools are closed: Lowerhouse Juniors, Rockwood Nursery School, Springfield Community Primary, St James, Lanehead C of E Primary, St Stephen’s C of E Primary and Cherry Fold Community Primary.
Also closed are: Padiham Primary, Reedley Hallows Nursery School, Ridgewood Community High, Rosewood Primary, Shuttleworth College, Unity College and Worsthorne Primary.
