Union flag flying: Burnley Council leader Afrasiab Anwar has his say

The leader of Burnley Borough Council has given his thoughts on the current issue of the Union flag and St George’s flag being placed in public locations around Burnley, and other parts of the country.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Independent councillor Afrasiab Anwar contacted the Express to share his views on a subject, which is causing a talking point amongst the population currently.

Notably, Coun. Anwar questioned the motivations of those erecting the flags amidst of simmering tensions over the issues of immigration at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun. Anwar said: “We should all be proud of our flag. It is part of our identity. When I travel abroad, I see national flags flown with pride as symbols of freedom, liberty and shared values. We should be able to do the same here.

Burnley Council leader Coun. Afrasiab Anwar has given his views on the placing of flags in public locations across Burnley

“But let's be honest, the situation we face currently is more complex. It comes down to intent. What is the purpose of those who cover every street, roundabout and building with flags? Is it genuine patriotism, or is it an attempt to cause fear, provoke and antagonise? If it is the latter, then people must educate themselves.

“The St George’s Cross is our national flag. It belongs to all of us. Yet too often, we have seen it hijacked by some groups and twisted into a symbol of fear and hate. We saw it with the BNP in Burnley after the riots, and we are seeing echoes of it again today.

“We must know who St George was. He was of Palestinian and Turkish descent, never set foot in England, but his sacrifice and Christian values made him our patron saint, as well as the patron saint of other nations. St Georges day is also celebrated as a day of culture in Catalonia. At its heart, the story of St George speaks of unity, not division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun. Afrasiab Anwar

“The Union Flag, too, carries deep meaning. It is proudly flown from the town hall 365 days a year. It represents all of us and ALL those who fought under it in two world wars, including a 2.5 million volunteer army from what is now India, Pakistan and Bangladesh and from across the Commonwealth. Their sacrifice is woven into its fabric.

“That is why, alongside pride in our symbols, we must show compassion for our fellow human beings. Those seeking safety and a better life deserve respect and dignity at the very least.

“Our symbols and our faith have too often been misused. But they also have the power to unite. Think of Sir Mo Farah, a Muslim immigrant by the name of Mohammed, who came here illegally. He embraced this country, and it embraced him. I still get goosebumps thinking of 'Super Saturday' during London 2012, Mo Farah draped in the union flag, in prostration to his Lord. Bringing our nation together. That is what British values look like.

“There are some who will seek to divide us, turn neighbour against neighbour by spouting hatred, and wrapping themselves in our flags in the name of false patriotism. They offer nothing but empty slogans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would have loved to see the same level of patriotism when the lionesses made history four weeks ago.

“We need to be fair, courageous, and decent because fuelling fear is easy.

“So let us pause, reflect, and use our symbols for what they truly stand for, pride, sacrifice, unity, and hope. And to those who misuse them, and know full well their intent, you do not speak for the rest of us.”