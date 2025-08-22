Burnley Council and MP call for calm after 'misinformation' on suspected HMO leads to arson attack

Political parties have united in condemning ‘misinformation’ that led to a suspected arson attack on a house in Burnley, wrongly believed to have been used by illegal immigrants.

Burnley’s Labour MP Oliver Ryan was joined by independent and Liberal Democrat members of Burnley Council, in calling for calm at this time.

The call follows a suspected arson incident in Gannow, where a building, just 100 yards from a primary school, was set on fire after false online claims spread about its use.

Mr Ryan accused Reform Party county councillors of implying the site would house illegal migrants – a claim the MP branded “just completely false, deeply irresponsible and dangerous.”

Burnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

A police spokesman confirmed they were contacted at around 7-50pm on Tuesday this week to a report of a fire in a back yard of a property on Tabor Street, Burnley. They are now appealing for information.

A joint statement has now been released by the leaders of the main political parties on Burnley Council.

“No matter what our political affiliations are we, as your local councillors, stand together with one simple message – we will not tolerate racism, hatred or violence. We will not allow a minority to commit criminal acts.

“We are proud of our town and the sensible majority of our residents who want no part in targeting residents simply because of the colour of their skin.

“Yes, people have concerns about immigration, and because we live in a democracy, people have the right to free speech. They have the right to challenge government policy but we will not be dragged back to the disturbances of 2001.

“We’ve all worked too hard to ensure our town has regained its rightful place in the media, now recognised for our exceptional parks and vibrant, diverse communities, not for intolerance or hatred.

“Misinformation breeds fears and promotes intolerance. Here are the facts:

“The Home Office not Burnley Council makes all asylum decisions. We do not decide where accommodation is situated or where people are placed.

“There are no asylum hotels in Burnley. None. And the Home Office has confirmed there are no plans to use any hotel in our town, for asylum accommodation.

“Out of around 42,000 homes in Burnley, 118 are being used for asylum accommodation, for families and individuals awaiting a decision on their immigration application.

“The government has not acquired or leased properties from private landlords in Burnley for temporary asylum accommodation since 2023.

“We are one – resilient, united and proud of our town.”

Those views were echoed by Burnley MP Oliver Ryan who posted a video on his social media pages after visiting the site and speaking to police investigators, the Burnley MP said: “Let’s have it right – we don’t have any asylum hotels in the Burnley constituency.

“What we do have is families, British families being attacked in their own homes because of the colour of their skin. Windows smashed, murals defaced, neighbours made to feel unsafe. In 2025, in Britian. I see what’s being said online and I hear the frustration, but this has got to stop.”

Mr Ryan claimed that Reform UK County Councillor for Burnley Central West, Liam Thomson, posted a video saying the building in question was being converted into a proposed HMO.

The Labour MP added: “We all want to stop the boats, they’re illegal, but making people scared in their own homes doesn’t stop that - Burnley is a welcoming, diverse and tolerant town. I’m proud of this place, and we are better than this.”

Recent incidents include repeated vandalism of the Valley Street Community Centre mural, depicting a young black woman, and targeted damage to homes wrongly assumed to house asylum seekers.

The MP confirmed that the borough had strict planning controls in place to limit Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMOs), and that no new asylum accommodation has been acquired locally since 2023, so “any accommodation we do have has been here for years”.

Mr Ryan concluded: “Hate has no place in Burnley. I will continue working with the police, community leaders, the council and residents to tackle racist rhetoric, reassure communities, and defend the values of dignity and fairness that define us.”

Regarding the suspected arson attack, a police spokesman added: “An investigation is underway, and we are working with the fire service to determine the cause of the fire, and if there are any suspicious circumstances.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and you will see our officers in the area as we conduct those enquiries. Anyone with information that could help our investigation should contact 101 quoting log 1295 of 19th August.”

Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, leader of Burnley Council, said: “Sadly, there are some who have been extremely irresponsible in the way they have used social media to spread misinformation. Their reckless actions have caused anxiety in our communities and even led to attacks on families and properties, all for the sake of a few likes on Facebook. Scapegoating refugees and asylum seekers to score political points is abhorrent.

“They were not thinking about Burnley because Burnley is better than this. Nobody should ever feel unsafe in our town because of their colour, religion, or ethnicity.

It is time people educated themselves and learnt the facts before they go on to share or post online. We saw only last year the tragic consequences of misinformation. We cannot afford to see that repeated.”

In response to the allegations, County Coun. Thomson said: “This is the oldest trick in the book. At Reform UK, we believe in freedom of speech, and everyone is entitled to their opinion. But trying to smear opponents by calling them racist is both lazy and untrue. It is also deeply insulting to the thousands of concerned citizens in Burnley.

“I will not be silenced and Reform UK will always stand up for British families.”