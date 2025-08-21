Burnley has topped the Premier League list for the most expensive individual matchday programme, with a postponed 1968 First Division clash against Tottenham Hotspur selling for an incredible £2,868.82 on eBay.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to new research from Where The Trade Buys (WTTB.co.uk), one of the UK’s leading print providers of books and brochures, which analysed the 10 most expensive programmes ever sold on eBay for each club competing in the 2025/26 Premier League.

While Burnley ranks fifth overall for the combined value of its top 10 programmes (£4,076.55), the club’s leading edition sits above all others in the study, ahead of iconic Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur fixtures.

Among the highest-value Burnley programmes were:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley has topped the Premier League list for the most expensive individual matchday programme, with a postponed 1968 First Division clash against Tottenham Hotspur selling for an incredible £2,868.82 on eBay.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley (1968 postponed fixture) – £2,868.82

Charlton Athletic vs Burnley (1947) – £199.99

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur (1953) – £170.73

Emma Thomson from wttb.co.uk, herself a former Arsenal Women’s youth player and self-professed Tottenham Hotspur die-hard, commented:

“For both fans and collectors, there’s something timeless about a printed matchday programme. Leeds' position near the top of the table shows just how much these physical programmes still mean, with people willing to invest significant amounts of money to own a piece of football history.

“Even in an increasingly digital age, print retains a unique emotional and cultural value. As this research shows, decades-old programmes still resonate deeply with football supporters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information please visit: https://wttb.co.uk/category/booklets-and-brochures

Wolverhampton Wanderers topped the overall rankings, with a total of £6,327.96 spent across their 10 most valuable programmes. That figure placed them ahead of some of the league’s biggest clubs, including Arsenal (£4,720.66), Tottenham Hotspur (£4,678.25), and Manchester United (£3,703.14).