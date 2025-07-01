A heated planning meeting saw a number of contentious applications discussed last night at Nelson Town Hall.

The Nelson, Brierfield and Reedley Planning Committee saw residents air their concerns over a controversial application to create a new cemetery on Halifax Road, Nelson, and two applications to create children's homes.

The application to build a new cemetery, which had attracted lots of opposition from residents, was deferred by councillors on the committee as the plan was missing vital information.

Leader Times understands that this included the Environmental Agency still waiting for drawings and information regarding drainage, LCC Highways having questions unanswered regarding the access road, and United Utilities still waiting for further information.

Speaking on behalf of residents was County Coun. Azhar Ali, who has now managed to secure a meeting for concerned parties to air their issues with planning officers and councillors.

The application had been originally recommended by officers as 'delegate grant consent' to 'approve' shortly before the meeting.

Two other contentious applications discussed on the night came from businessman Mr Mujahaid Bin Jamshaid who has applied to convert Rockwood Lodge, Halifax Road, into a children’s home.

Mr Jamshaid was unsuccessful last year in his bid to redevelop land near to the site into a wedding venue. However, this latest application was approved last night with four councillors voting for and the rest abstaining.

There was a heated debate between the applicant and a number of objectors to the plan.

A second application from Mr Jamshaid, again applying for a certificate of lawful use to change 16 Hillside View from a residence to a residential institution for looked after EBD children, was refused.