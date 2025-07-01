Planning meeting discusses new cemetery for Nelson and children’s homes applications

By Dominic Collis
Published 1st Jul 2025, 14:24 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 14:25 BST
A heated planning meeting saw a number of contentious applications discussed last night at Nelson Town Hall.

The Nelson, Brierfield and Reedley Planning Committee saw residents air their concerns over a controversial application to create a new cemetery on Halifax Road, Nelson, and two applications to create children's homes.

The application to build a new cemetery, which had attracted lots of opposition from residents, was deferred by councillors on the committee as the plan was missing vital information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leader Times understands that this included the Environmental Agency still waiting for drawings and information regarding drainage, LCC Highways having questions unanswered regarding the access road, and United Utilities still waiting for further information.

Nelson, Brierfield and Reedley Planning Committee met at Nelson Town Hall to discuss an application to create a new cemetery on Halifax Road, Nelson, and two applications to create children's homes.placeholder image
Nelson, Brierfield and Reedley Planning Committee met at Nelson Town Hall to discuss an application to create a new cemetery on Halifax Road, Nelson, and two applications to create children's homes.

Speaking on behalf of residents was County Coun. Azhar Ali, who has now managed to secure a meeting for concerned parties to air their issues with planning officers and councillors.

The application had been originally recommended by officers as 'delegate grant consent' to 'approve' shortly before the meeting.

placeholder image
Read More
Residents air concerns over plans for new cemetery on Nelson and Brierfield bord...

Two other contentious applications discussed on the night came from businessman Mr Mujahaid Bin Jamshaid who has applied to convert Rockwood Lodge, Halifax Road, into a children’s home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Jamshaid was unsuccessful last year in his bid to redevelop land near to the site into a wedding venue. However, this latest application was approved last night with four councillors voting for and the rest abstaining.

There was a heated debate between the applicant and a number of objectors to the plan.

A second application from Mr Jamshaid, again applying for a certificate of lawful use to change 16 Hillside View from a residence to a residential institution for looked after EBD children, was refused.

Related topics:NelsonBrierfieldUnited Utilities

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice