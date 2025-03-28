Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More residents have expressed their concerns over plans to build a new cemetery on land at the Nelson and Brierfield border.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted by Pendle Borough Council to create a new cemetery at a 15 acre site off Edge End Avenue, Brierfield, bordering Halifax Road.

The council bought the land from Lancashire County Council in March 2023 for £840,000 as the existing cemetery at Walton Lane in Nelson - opened in 1895 - is running out of space with no area for extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the plans have been met with opposition with residents living near to the site who claim the land and position is unsuitable for such a development.

The land for the proposed cemetery off Halifax Road, Nelson

Mr Hamish Wilkie, who lives nearby, said: “Residents have a number of issues with this site, particularly those living on Halifax Road, which is in very close proximity to the boundary of the proposed cemetery.

“The field in question is extremely wet and has mineworkings. The site is a high-risk zone for water contamination and there is a risk of moisture flow from the site into people’s gardens.

“There are also concerns regarding overspill parking in Halifax Road and access to the site from the road for funerals. Finally, there is the economic viability of the proposal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report last year found that site investigations had shown that at least one quarter of the site is unsuitable for burials, and that the number of proposed burial plots had reduced from around 6,000 to 4,700.

A Pendle Council planning report states: “Population projections indicate that the Muslim population in Pendle accounts for 18.5% of the total population, with 68% of burials in the Nelson cemetery being Muslim.

“Considering the faith requirements for Muslim burials, it is crucial to provide appropriate burial facilities that align with Islamic customs. The proposed cemetery will address this need, offering suitable burial plots for the Muslim community.”

The area is surrounded by residential houses, and proposals include “significant large scale tree planting” to create woodland areas- in order to improve the area’s biodiversity and increase the amenity value for local residents.

The council’s own public survey found that over 70% are against the development. Objections to the plan need to be submitted by April 7th.