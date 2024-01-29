Here are 10 ways the Government's Levelling Up Funding is helping to transform Burnley and Padiham, including the £6m. Town 2 Turf road redevelopment
Here is everything you need to know about how recent Levelling Up Funding is being spent in the area.
What is Levelling Up Funding?
This money from the Government is designed to breathe new life into businesses and regions and create more opportunities for people across the UK to help ensure that no community is left behind.
The funding is partially broken into three rounds. Here is what we have received:
Round 1 – £20m.
Round 2 – £12m.
Round 3 – The borough is not expected to benefit from this round.
The area has previously scooped other pots of Levelling Up money, separate to the above.
The Burnley MP, Antony Higginbotham, has also helped to secure an additional strand. The area successfully bid for £20m. to be spent over the next decade. What it will pay for is yet to be decided.
Who else has helped to fund Burnley’s Levelling Up projects?
Burnley Borough Council, Burnley Football Club and National Rail have also contributed financially.
What are the projects?
Please refer to our photo gallery below to see the 10 ways the Levelling Up funding has or will be spent in Burnley and Padiham: