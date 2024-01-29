Here is everything you need to know about how recent Levelling Up Funding is being spent in the area.

What is Levelling Up Funding?

This money from the Government is designed to breathe new life into businesses and regions and create more opportunities for people across the UK to help ensure that no community is left behind.

How much has Burnley and Padiham received?

The funding is partially broken into three rounds. Here is what we have received:

Round 1 – £20m.

Round 2 – £12m.

Round 3 – The borough is not expected to benefit from this round.

The area has previously scooped other pots of Levelling Up money, separate to the above.

The Burnley MP, Antony Higginbotham, has also helped to secure an additional strand. The area successfully bid for £20m. to be spent over the next decade. What it will pay for is yet to be decided.

Who else has helped to fund Burnley’s Levelling Up projects?

Burnley Borough Council, Burnley Football Club and National Rail have also contributed financially.

What are the projects?

Please refer to our photo gallery below to see the 10 ways the Levelling Up funding has or will be spent in Burnley and Padiham:

1 . Round 1 - Newtown Mill in Burnley £12m. to help transform the derelict Newtown Mill in Burnley into a state-of-the-art UCLan campus. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . Round 2 - Town 2 Turf in Burnley £5m. to help create Town 2 Turf in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . Round 1 - Burnley Manchester Road Train Station £3.06m. to help create an access-for-all footbridge over Manchester Road Train Station in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales