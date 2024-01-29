News you can trust since 1877
Here are 10 ways the Government's Levelling Up Funding is helping to transform Burnley and Padiham, including the £6m. Town 2 Turf road redevelopment

Are you confused about how the Government is helping to “level up” Burnley and Padiham?
By Laura Longworth
Here is everything you need to know about how recent Levelling Up Funding is being spent in the area.

What is Levelling Up Funding?

This money from the Government is designed to breathe new life into businesses and regions and create more opportunities for people across the UK to help ensure that no community is left behind.

How much has Burnley and Padiham received?

The funding is partially broken into three rounds. Here is what we have received:

Round 1 – £20m.

Round 2 – £12m.

Round 3 – The borough is not expected to benefit from this round.

The area has previously scooped other pots of Levelling Up money, separate to the above.

The Burnley MP, Antony Higginbotham, has also helped to secure an additional strand. The area successfully bid for £20m. to be spent over the next decade. What it will pay for is yet to be decided.

Who else has helped to fund Burnley’s Levelling Up projects?

Burnley Borough Council, Burnley Football Club and National Rail have also contributed financially.

What are the projects?

Please refer to our photo gallery below to see the 10 ways the Levelling Up funding has or will be spent in Burnley and Padiham:

£12m. to help transform the derelict Newtown Mill in Burnley into a state-of-the-art UCLan campus. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

1. Round 1 - Newtown Mill in Burnley

£12m. to help transform the derelict Newtown Mill in Burnley into a state-of-the-art UCLan campus. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

£5m. to help create Town 2 Turf in Burnley.

2. Round 2 - Town 2 Turf in Burnley

£5m. to help create Town 2 Turf in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

£3.06m. to help create an access-for-all footbridge over Manchester Road Train Station in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Round 1 - Burnley Manchester Road Train Station

£3.06m. to help create an access-for-all footbridge over Manchester Road Train Station in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Splitting £12m. to help create real-time bus stops in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Round 2 - real-time bus stops in Burnley

Splitting £12m. to help create real-time bus stops in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

